A trip back in time: Sweet Springs Resort

SWEET SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Sweet Springs Resort boasts a design attributed to Thomas Jefferson. It was finished around 30 years before the Civil War, being constructed in 1833. It’s not the only presidential connection, eight of the first ten U.S. presidents were guests at Sweet Springs. Including George Washington, James Madison and Franklin Pierce.

Fast forward to the 1950′s, the property was converted into a home for the elderly and it remained that way until it closed in 1991. Sweet Springs sat vacant until Ashby Berkley purchased it at auction in 2015. Berkley says he gave it back to the public.

“It was a rumor that that they were going to clean everything out out of here and put in a mobile home park. That’s why I bought it. Because I do restoration work,” said Berkley.

Berkley’s no stranger to the restoration of historic property. His previous projects include the Pence Springs Hotel in Summers County. His lead on the work at Sweet Springs includes finishing phase one of the turnpike trail that originally brought guests by stagecoach to Sweet Springs. The trail will eventually connect to the Allegheny Trail. The pathway takes visitors on a route used by 19th century stagecoaches bringing guests to this resort.

The list of improvement Berkley and his team have made include roofing repairs and work to diminish water damage to buildings on the property. It’s why work on gutters and downspouts are next on the list. Eventually, improvements will extend beyond sweet springs exterior.

“None of these walls were in here. That was put in for the old folks home. This was but from here all the way down to the end of this thing was one grand hall. In a restoration all these wall will come back out,” said Berkley.

One of the more tedious tasks is repairing old brick and mortar here. The original mortar is crumbling. Berkley says past attempts to make mortar repairs is doing more harm than good.

“Concrete had not been invented so they used ashes, white sand and hydraulic lime. Whenever the state came in and repaired things. Like in this wing here they used a cement mortar. Anywhere that they patched the old parts of the brick work. It’s now crushing the brick because the brick can’t swell,” said Berkley.

Restoration here will also feature the resurrection of a building on the property that one previous owner had partially demolished.

Inside is the crown jewel of the work here, a natural warm water healing pool. The water for this feature comes from nearly 7,000 feet below earth’s surface. Berkley says it’s the direct link to the beginning of colonization of this region in the Two Virginias.

“That pool is the reason all of this hotel is here. Originally Indians used it. They thought it was a sacred place because it stays 73 degrees Fahrenheit all the time,” said Berkley.

A sweet spring indeed as it lured people to set roots in this area of Appalachia. Berkley says the improvements for the resort are coming slowly but surely. The park has no paid employees. Berkley says funding for the resort has to come from grants because they want no loans to be associated with the public land.

He says once they begin to receive grant money they would like to have permanent paid employees.

