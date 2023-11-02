State waterfall challenge drives tourists to new Beckley hotspot

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia’s Dept. of Tourism has a new contest aimed at encouraging residents to visit some of the state’s beautiful waterfalls.

The contest encourages visitors to check in at sites located across the state with a specific QR code displayed at each waterfall. If you visit three of the waterfalls, you get a sticker. If you visit ten, you get a water bottle. And with ten visits, you can get a t-shirt. There is also a special commemorative print available for those who visit every waterfall on the list.

Visitors can check two of those falls off of their list in Beckley, where economic development leaders have just opened a new trailhead to two waterfalls located in the Piney Creek Preserve. The entrance is located behind Brandon’s Muffler in Beckley.

“This is one of the most easily accessible trails and waterfall viewing areas you will find in the entire New River Gorge region,” said Corey Lilly, who helped spearhead the trail’s opening. “And it’s right in Beckley’s backyard. If you haven’t been down yet, definitely come and check it out with friends and family.”

As part of the city’s outdoor economic initiative, the hope is to expand on the trail system to allow for additional hiking opportunities and mountain biking.

To learn more, visit West Virginia Waterfall Trail - Almost Heaven - West Virginia : Almost Heaven – West Virginia (wvtourism.com)

