Rescue mission underway more than 24 hours after deadly building collapse

One is confirmed dead and another is missing after a building collapse in Martin County, Kentucky.
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - More than 24 hours later, a rescue effort remains underway Wednesday night for a contracting worker missing in a building collapse at an idled coal preparation plant in Martin County.

Another man was confirmed dead earlier Wednesday.

The collapse was reported around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday as workers were inside the 11-story building near Middlefork Wolfe Creek Road, preparing it for demolition.

TEAM COVERAGE | One dead in Martin County building collapse; one person missing

Crews at the scene said the man’s body has not been recovered yet. His family was notified, and some family members visited the scene Wednesday.

Investigators said they have not made contact with the second man, and there have been no leads from search dogs.

Martin County Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty said the two were from Pike County, Kentucky, and working for a contracting company.

According to Battalion Chief Chris Ward with the Lexington Fire Department, there were several eyewitnesses to the collapse, as part of a crew performing work at the idled plant.

Among the agencies on the scene are the American Red Cross, which is providing Canteen Services to first responders, and the Kentucky Emergency Management Agency which is focusing on coordinating efforts.

Other agencies at the scene include the Kentucky Search Dogs Association, the Kentucky K-9 unit, and the Kentucky Occupation Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Kentucky State Police is conducting a death investigation.

Three search and rescue dogs were on site Wednesday. Crews are using cameras and listening devices to try and make contact with the unaccounted man.

Rescue efforts will be ongoing through the night. Crew members rotated Wednesday night to give time for the first shift to rest up.

No timeline has been provided about how long the rescue and search effort will go. A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.

Tap here for details from Wednesday’s news conference.

