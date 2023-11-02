Pulaski County fire almost fully contained

(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 491-acre wildfire in Pulaski County is 90 percent contained, according to Pulaski County Emergency Management (PCEM).

Fire crews say they have been able to hold all containment lines, but they say the acreage number may change as new mapping is done on the Giles County side, where the fire spread after breaking out last weekend in the Parrott River Road area.

PCEM says the risk to homes has been “greatly reduced” and all roads are open.

Fire crews will be back on the fire lines Friday, patrolling hot spots and mopping up. They say smoke and flames may be visible until rain falls over the fire area.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jhamel Scott Jr.
McDowell County man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 2022 murder trial
Officials release names of men involved in building collapse
Names of men involved in deadly building collapse released
Two former correctional officers at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) pleaded guilty in federal...
Former SRJ correctional officers plead guilty to conspiring to violate inmate’s rights
Photo Courtesy: Pennington Gap Police Department Facebook
Anonymous tip leads police to more than three pounds of suspected meth
Jason Crist
Victor man facing felony charges after hitting pedestrian with a vehicle

Latest News

UVA Rotunda (FILE)
Board of Visitors prepping for possible lawsuits in connection with deadly UVA Grounds shootings
Local first responders and partners host second annual C.A.R.E. event
Local first responders and partners host second annual C.A.R.E. event
Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order on Wednesday that requires parental notification...
Youngkin: Parents must know about overdoses at schools ‘immediately’
ARH, Marshall University partnership
ARH, Marshall University partner to bring behavioral health services to children in Summers County