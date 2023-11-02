Princeton Veterans Day Parade set for November 11

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The city of Princeton has announced that the Princeton Veterans Day Parade is set for Saturday, November 11 at 11 a.m.

The parade will start on the lower end of Mercer Street and will conclude at the Mercer County Courthouse.

The city is inviting local veterans, their families, and community members to the event.

For more information or to register to participate in the parade, please call the Princeton Vet Center at 304-425-8098.

