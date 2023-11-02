Princeton Veterans Day Parade set for November 11

Princeton Veterans Day Parade
Princeton Veterans Day Parade(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The city of Princeton has announced that the Princeton Veterans Day Parade is set for Saturday, November 11 at 11 a.m.

The parade will start on the lower end of Mercer Street and will conclude at the Mercer County Courthouse.

The city is inviting local veterans, their families, and community members to the event.

For more information or to register to participate in the parade, please call the Princeton Vet Center at 304-425-8098.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Crist
Victor man facing felony charges after hitting pedestrian with a vehicle
Miranda Jones
Woman charged with strangling two children
Southern Regional Jail
Judge blasts state Department of Corrections in SRJ order
Travis Devonte Fernatt
US Marshals capture wanted Greenbrier County man
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
One person dead, another trapped in collapsed coal preparation plant in Kentucky

Latest News

Service to their country
Manchin makes service academy nominations
WV Fire Marshal investigating fatal Greenbrier County fire
WV Fire Marshal investigating fatal Greenbrier County fire
Fatal fire generic
WV Fire Marshal investigating fatal Greenbrier County fire
Photo Courtesy: Pennington Gap Police Department Facebook
Anonymous tip leads police to more than three pounds of suspected meth