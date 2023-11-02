New Russell County manufacturing plant to create 170 jobs

RICHMOND, Va. (WVVA) - A global company is locating in Russell County, Va., investing $14.9 million and creating 170 new jobs.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the announcement today, saying Tate will establish a new manufacturing facility and the production plant will focus primarily on data center component manufacturing and containment products to serve customers in Virginia and other data center sites.

Virginia successfully competed with numerous states for the project.

Tate is a global provider focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of next-generation raised access floors, airflow management, and infrastructure solutions for commercial and data center applications.

The plant will be located in St. Paul.

“I’m proud that the Commonwealth has once again proven itself against other states as the top choice for a global company like Tate to invest in a new manufacturing facility,” Youngkin said. “Southwest Virginia is committed to business attraction and offers the environment and skilled workforce to help its corporate partners succeed. We are excited to see all that Tate accomplishes in Russell County.”

“Tate is excited to begin operations in Russell County. The facility is an integral addition to support our commitment to manufacturing innovative infrastructure solutions for the data center industry,” said General Manager Daniel Kennedy. “The commitment shown by the Russell County Industrial Development Authority and the Commonwealth of Virginia to support us as we establish a state-of-the-art facility for years to come gives us great confidence.”

“Today’s investment by Tate signifies not just an economic win for Russell County, but a resounding endorsement of Virginia’s skilled workforce and business-friendly policies,” state Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell County, said. “This project is a cornerstone for future growth and prosperity in our region and is another important milestone along our journey to bring jobs and infrastructure to SWVA.”

“I’m excited that an innovative and industry-leading company like Tate chose to locate here in Russell County,” said Del. James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell County. “As we continue to work with our partners to identify and attract the jobs of the future it’s important to look at every part of the supply chain to make sure we are meeting the needs of growing industries. Tate, with their concentration on data center components, is a perfect example of harnessing the growth of a rapidly growing sector to create great jobs right here in Southwest Virginia. I wish Tate the best as they get their operation underway and look forward to working with them for years to come.”

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.