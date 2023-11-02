Names of men involved in deadly building collapse released

Officials release names of men involved in building collapse
Officials release names of men involved in building collapse(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Officials have released the names of two men involved in a deadly building collapse two days ago in rural Martin County.

During a news conference late Thursday afternoon, Martin County Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty said the man who died is Billy Ray “Bo” Daniels. The man who remains missing is Alvin Nees. Both men, from Pike County, were doing contracting work as part of demolition of the building.

Daniels’ body has not been recovered yet. Family members of the victims have been permitted to visit the site of the collapse.

The building collapse was reported around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at an idled coal processing plant near Middlefork Wolfe Creek Road. It involved an 11-story building.

Jeremy Slinker with Kentucky Emergency Management said the ongoing mission will utilize more machinery that has been ordered to the site.

He and other officials said experts have been called in to assess the safety of the rescue operation. Workers have been required to wear masks and respirators, depending on how far they are from the collapse.

They have talked about spraying water mist to reduce dust from the removal of rubble. While they have not found any sign of asbestos, they are taking precautions.

Another news conference is set for 11 a.m. Friday. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

For previous coverage:

Rescue operation following deadly building collapse enters next phase

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Crist
Victor man facing felony charges after hitting pedestrian with a vehicle
Miranda Jones
Woman charged with strangling two children
Southern Regional Jail
Judge blasts state Department of Corrections in SRJ order
Travis Devonte Fernatt
US Marshals capture wanted Greenbrier County man
A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has been closed by officials after multiple reports of...
National park closes 8 miles of road after visitors try to hold bear cub

Latest News

Sweet Springs Resort
A trip back in time: Sweet Springs Resort
Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order on Wednesday that requires parental notification...
Youngkin: Parents must know about overdoses at schools ‘immediately’
Court ruling
Fayette County labor union official pleads guilty to embezzlement
Court Generic
Fayette County man pleads guilty to federal drug crime