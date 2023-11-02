McDowell County man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 2022 murder trial

Jhamel Scott Jr.
Jhamel Scott Jr.(WVVA News)
By Jessica Nuzzo and Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Welch man was found guilty of two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter in a McDowell County Circuit Court today.

Jhamel Scott Jr. was arrested on April 8, 2022, after police say he shot 20-year-old Summer Robinette who was 23 weeks pregnant at the time at a residence on Steward Street in Welch.

In March of this year, Scott pleaded not guilty to two counts of First-Degree Murder after being indicted by a grand jury.

The jury was chosen on Monday. The trial lasted three days with opening statements beginning Tuesday, October 31 with Circuit Court Judge Ed Kornish presiding over the court.

Scott has been held in Southern Regional Jail, and McDowell County Prosecutor Brittany Puckett said his time served in SRJ will count towards his sentence.

Scott is set to be sentenced at 11 a.m. on November 28, and he will be facing one to two years for each count.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Crist
Victor man facing felony charges after hitting pedestrian with a vehicle
Miranda Jones
Woman charged with strangling two children
Southern Regional Jail
Judge blasts state Department of Corrections in SRJ order
Travis Devonte Fernatt
US Marshals capture wanted Greenbrier County man
A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has been closed by officials after multiple reports of...
National park closes 8 miles of road after visitors try to hold bear cub

Latest News

Gov. Glenn Youngkin
New Russell County manufacturing plant to create 170 jobs
Jens Soering in 1990. (Source: WDBJ)
New documentary explores 1985 Bedford County double stabbing
Two former correctional officers at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) pleaded guilty in federal...
Former SRJ correctional officers plead guilty to conspiring to violate inmate’s rights
James Monroe High Model UN Team qualifies for Harvard’s Model UN debate
James Monroe High Model UN Team qualifies for Harvard’s Model UN debate