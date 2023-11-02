Manchin makes service academy nominations

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVVA) - Several students in the region have been recommended to the service academies by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

Manchin made the announcement this morning, saying he will nominate 35 state students from 22 counties to the U.S. Service Academies.

Military Academy at West Point nominations include Shane Arthur of James Monroe High School, John Hinkle of Shady Spring High School, Olivia Honaker of Oak Hill High School and Joseph Maltempie of PikeView High School.

Air Force Academy nominations include Hugh Campbell of Princeton High School and Lillian Hatfield of Shady Spring High School.

Naval Academy nominations include Addison Eldridge of Princeton High School.

Shane Arthur of James Monroe was also nominated for the Naval Academy.

Lillian Hatfield of Shady Spring and Olivia Honaker from Oak Hill were also nominated to the Merchant Marine Academy.

“West Virginia has built a reputation of service and sacrifice, and I truly believe we are the most patriotic state in the nation,” he said. “I’m honored to nominate these 35 bright young men and women who feel a calling to serve our country, and I’m confident our service academies will develop them into our next generation of military leaders. Today, I join all West Virginians in congratulating these hardworking and committed students for their nominations.”

