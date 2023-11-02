Former SRJ correctional officers plead guilty to conspiring to violate inmate’s rights


Two former correctional officers at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) pleaded guilty in federal...
Two former correctional officers at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday to conspiring to violate the rights of a pre-trial defendant.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two former correctional officers at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday to conspiring to violate the rights of a pre-trial defendant.

Quantez Burks, 37, died on March 1, 2022, just one day after being booked into the facility on a Wanton Endangerment charge. A second autopsy commissioned by the family showed blunt force trauma all over his body.

By pleading guilty by way of an information, Nicholas Wimmer and Andrew Fleshman both bypassed their right to have their cases heard by a jury. In court, the prosecutor said the two defendants will be cooperating with the United States, which means additional charges against other correctional officers could be on the way.

Tensions were running high in court as Burks mother, Kimberly Burks, came face-to-face for the first time with the two former officers. “I felt like all hell had just broke lose because they are monsters.”

The complaint against the two men stated they attacked Burks while he was “restrained, handcuffed, and posed no threat to anyone.”

For Burks’ mother, Thursday’s pleas were a small measure of justice. “If we can save one life from the correctional officers at SRJ, then I would say we did a good job. He died for one person.”

However, Burks’ daughter, Kiera Cooper, hopes Thursday’s proceedings are just a start.

“I hope they get everything that’s coming to them. We will never stop. We’ll be here until the end. We’ll never go away.”

The former correctional officers are set to be sentenced on February 22, 2024.

See past coverage here: Correctional officers federally charged in attack that resulted in inmate’s death at Southern Regional Jail (wvva.com)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Crist
Victor man facing felony charges after hitting pedestrian with a vehicle
Miranda Jones
Woman charged with strangling two children
Southern Regional Jail
Judge blasts state Department of Corrections in SRJ order
Travis Devonte Fernatt
US Marshals capture wanted Greenbrier County man
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
One person dead, another trapped in collapsed coal preparation plant in Kentucky

Latest News

Jens Soering in 1990. (Source: WDBJ)
New documentary explores 1985 Bedford County double stabbing
James Monroe High Model UN Team qualifies for Harvard’s Model UN debate
James Monroe High Model UN Team qualifies for Harvard’s Model UN debate
Victor man facing felony charges after hitting pedestrian with a vehicle
Victor man facing felony charges after hitting pedestrian with a vehicle
Raleigh County Sheriff investigating shots fired into an apartment
Raleigh County Sheriff investigating shots fired into an apartment