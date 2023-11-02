Former SRJ correctional officers plead guilty to conspiring to violate inmate’s rights

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two former correctional officers at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday to conspiring to violate the rights of a pre-trial defendant.

Quantez Burks, 37, died on March 1, 2022, just one day after being booked into the facility on a Wanton Endangerment charge. A second autopsy commissioned by the family showed blunt force trauma all over his body.

By pleading guilty by way of an information, Nicholas Wimmer and Andrew Fleshman both bypassed their right to have their cases heard by a jury. In court, the prosecutor said the two defendants will be cooperating with the United States, which means additional charges against other correctional officers could be on the way.

Tensions were running high in court as Burks mother, Kimberly Burks, came face-to-face for the first time with the two former officers. “I felt like all hell had just broke lose because they are monsters.”

The complaint against the two men stated they attacked Burks while he was “restrained, handcuffed, and posed no threat to anyone.”

For Burks’ mother, Thursday’s pleas were a small measure of justice. “If we can save one life from the correctional officers at SRJ, then I would say we did a good job. He died for one person.”

However, Burks’ daughter, Kiera Cooper, hopes Thursday’s proceedings are just a start.

“I hope they get everything that’s coming to them. We will never stop. We’ll be here until the end. We’ll never go away.”

The former correctional officers are set to be sentenced on February 22, 2024.

