Fayette County man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Harland Lee Todd, 34, of Mount Hope, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine, today.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, on June 2, 2022, officers executed a search warrant at Todd’s residence and seized 163 grams of cocaine, a Glock Model 30 .45-caliber pistol, a Mossberg model 702 .22-caliber rifle, a Remington model 870 12-gauge shotgun, 16 ammunition magazines, 634 rounds of ammunition and $2,468.

Todd admitted that he possessed the cocaine and intended to distribute it.

Todd is set to be sentenced on February 22, 2024, and he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison with at least three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Alexander A. Redmon is prosecuting the case.

