Fayette County labor union official pleads guilty to embezzlement

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Jason Todd Weaver, 50, of Mount Hope, pled guilty to embezzlement of funds by an officer of a labor organization, today.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, on October 29, 2021, Weaver used his position as secretary/treasurer of Local Union 1509 of the American Postal Workers Union to write out a check for $352.62 to himself from Local 1509′s Beckley bank account. Weaver signed his name as an authorized account signatory and forged the name of another union officer who was also an authorized account signatory.

Weaver admitted that he knew he was not entitled to the money, and that he deposited the check into his personal bank account. Weaver further admitted to writing 12 other checks totaling $2,679.32 from Local 1509′s bank account to himself and forging the names of other authorized account signatories between April 25, 2016, and May 19, 2021.

Weaver is set to be sentenced on February 9, 2024, where he will face a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan T. Storage is prosecuting the case.

