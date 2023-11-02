Capehart is leaving BSU

BSU President Robin Capehart(WVVA)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State University President Robin Capehart will retire at the end of this year.

Capehart made the announcement today after the Board of Governors accepted his resignation, effective Dec. 31.

Until then, he will assist in the transition of responsibilities to an acting president, who will selected in the near future.

“The Board is extremely grateful to Robin Capehart for his dedicated service to this institution,” said Charlie Cole, Board Chairman. “When he arrived in 2019, Bluefield State was experiencing significant stress. Under his leadership, the University is now in a solid financial position. After years of enrollment decline, BSU’s enrollment has grown and stabilized.”

“I am proud of the transformative changes we’ve made to ensure the continued existence and success of Bluefield State University,” Capehart said in today’s announcement. “We’ve accomplished a number of goals we set four years ago including the return of on-campus housing, increasing diversity, and the transformation to a University.”

Capehart said that “personally, the time is right for me. I’m newly married and want to spend time with my wife, who has taken advantage of an opportunity in Tennessee, and frankly, I miss her.”

“I’m grateful to the Board of Governors, the Bluefield State University family and the Bluefield community. I wish them the best.” He added.

During his Presidency, Bluefield State now offers graduate programs, has added more than a dozen intercollegiate sports programs, and joined the prestigious Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

Bluefield State also transitioned from a college to a university under his leadership, and acquired the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center, which is now BSU’s Medical Education Center and includes more than 150 dorm rooms.

Capehart was hired as acting president in January 2019 then names president in September 2019.

