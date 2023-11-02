ARH, Marshall University partner to bring behavioral health services to children in Summers County

SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Thursday, November 2, leaders at Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) and Marshall University’s Joan C Edwards School of Medicine joined to unveil a new partnership.

This collaboration will allow youth in Summers County to receive help from behavioral health specialists in Huntington via telehealth.

“Behavioral health is a big issue with our kids,” shared David Conley, West Virginia Region Clinic Administrator for ARH. “If they don’t have a sound home lif; if they don’t have a sound education, behavioral health is going to become an issue...we can help support our children to become successful and if that’s through counseling, if that’s through medication, if that’s through any type of other service, then it’s gonna put them better off...”

The idea for this strategic collaboration came about when both entities started realizing that children in rural West Virginia were not receiving the care they needed. On Thursday, Hillary Porter, Associate Professor for the Department of Pediatrics at the Marshall University Joan C Edwards School of Medicine, explained how online appointments will play a part in making that care more accessible.

“I think it’s really nice to have availability for families to have an option so that they can get those services without having to travel quite so far,” she shared. “I know we’re not hitting all the parts of the state that I know do not have services, but at least we’re starting to make an indent, hopefully, in the problem of not having enough of us in the state.”

Alongside this access to care, Susan Fleshman, Pediatrics Department Chair at the Marshall University Joan C Edwards School of Medicine, says partnerships like this one also show the growing benefits of telehealth.

“When a child comes in and they need to talk about ADHD or anxiety, depression, oftentimes, there’s not a lot of physical exam findings. You’re not looking in ears and listening to hearts necessarily, but you’re talking; you’re finding out the issues that are going on.”

Although this partnership was officially announced to the public on Thursday, children in Summers County have been utilizing the new service since September. Those involved say the need is growing and add that four new patients have appointments on Monday.

These telehealth visits are open to kids ages five to 18 who have been recommended to Marshall by their primary care physician.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.