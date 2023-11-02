ARH, Marshall University partner to bring behavioral health services to children in Summers County

ARH, Marshall University partnership
ARH, Marshall University partnership(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Thursday, November 2, leaders at Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) and Marshall University’s Joan C Edwards School of Medicine joined to unveil a new partnership.

This collaboration will allow youth in Summers County to receive help from behavioral health specialists in Huntington via telehealth.

“Behavioral health is a big issue with our kids,” shared David Conley, West Virginia Region Clinic Administrator for ARH. “If they don’t have a sound home lif; if they don’t have a sound education, behavioral health is going to become an issue...we can help support our children to become successful and if that’s through counseling, if that’s through medication, if that’s through any type of other service, then it’s gonna put them better off...”

The idea for this strategic collaboration came about when both entities started realizing that children in rural West Virginia were not receiving the care they needed. On Thursday, Hillary Porter, Associate Professor for the Department of Pediatrics at the Marshall University Joan C Edwards School of Medicine, explained how online appointments will play a part in making that care more accessible.

“I think it’s really nice to have availability for families to have an option so that they can get those services without having to travel quite so far,” she shared. “I know we’re not hitting all the parts of the state that I know do not have services, but at least we’re starting to make an indent, hopefully, in the problem of not having enough of us in the state.”

Alongside this access to care, Susan Fleshman, Pediatrics Department Chair at the Marshall University Joan C Edwards School of Medicine, says partnerships like this one also show the growing benefits of telehealth.

“When a child comes in and they need to talk about ADHD or anxiety, depression, oftentimes, there’s not a lot of physical exam findings. You’re not looking in ears and listening to hearts necessarily, but you’re talking; you’re finding out the issues that are going on.”

Although this partnership was officially announced to the public on Thursday, children in Summers County have been utilizing the new service since September. Those involved say the need is growing and add that four new patients have appointments on Monday.

These telehealth visits are open to kids ages five to 18 who have been recommended to Marshall by their primary care physician.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Crist
Victor man facing felony charges after hitting pedestrian with a vehicle
Miranda Jones
Woman charged with strangling two children
Southern Regional Jail
Judge blasts state Department of Corrections in SRJ order
Travis Devonte Fernatt
US Marshals capture wanted Greenbrier County man
A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has been closed by officials after multiple reports of...
National park closes 8 miles of road after visitors try to hold bear cub

Latest News

Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order on Wednesday that requires parental notification...
Youngkin: Parents must know about overdoses at schools ‘immediately’
Former SRJ correctional officers plead guilty to conspiring to violate inmate’s rights
Former SRJ correctional officers plead guilty to conspiring to violate inmate’s rights
Photo Courtesy: Pennington Gap Police Department Facebook
Anonymous tip leads police to more than three pounds of suspected meth
Jack-o'-lantern
“Waste not, Want not”: W.Va Department of Agriculture shares ways to get extra usage out of Halloween Jack-o’-lanterns