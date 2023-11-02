Anonymous tip leads police to more than three pounds of suspected meth

PENNINGTON GAP, Va. (WYMT) - What started out as an anonymous call quickly turned into a large drug bust in Southwest Virginia.

On Wednesday, Lee County Dispatch took a call about a car parked at the McDonald’s in Pennington Gap.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect, Marshall Dale Jones, of Pennington Gap, sitting in the vehicle.

He told police the car was his and gave them permission to search it. During that search, officers found a pistol under the driver’s seat, nearly 3.5 pounds of what they believed to be meth, more than $2,800 in cash, scales and baggies.

Jones was arrested and charged with drug possession charges, having a firearm while being in possession of drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with the intent to distribute.

He was taken to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield.

