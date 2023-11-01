“A West Virginia Story” hits the stage in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Wednesday, those with the WV Collective, a non-profit that works to give a creative space to Mountaineers, geared up for the opening night of their newest production, “A West Virginia Story.”

According to the play’s director, Jason Lockart, “A West Virginia Story” tells the tale of the Callahan family and their life in the Mountain State in the 1980s.

“They are kind of just going through the same struggles that everybody was going through in the 80s in the United States but in a very, you know, West Virginia manner...sort of the beauty of West Virginia and the West Virginia people is the perseverance and that they can always count on each other and that they’re always going to do whatever is necessary to get to the next level,” Lockart explained.

The director adds that “A West Virginia Story” won’t be like any other play you’ve seen before. Just hours before the show’s opening, he revealed to WVVA what makes the production stand out from the rest and how the Callahan family’s TV takes on a role all its own.

“There’s a video element in which everything they’re watching on TV you seen on the screen as well and then that bleeds into the acting on the stage, like if we see a sitcom then the next scene will be done like a sitcom...so there’s a lot of these little different vignettes that kind of go all over the place. It makes everything very entertaining.”

“A West Virginia Story” will show at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre on Beckley’s Neville Street on the following dates:

-Wednesday, Nov., 1 at 7 p.m.

-Thursday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m.

-Friday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m.

-Saturday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m.

-Thursday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m.

-Friday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m.

-Saturday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m.

-Sunday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the door; however, Lockart strongly encourages those wanting to see the show to purchase tickets in advance at www.wvstory.com. The play is written by JC Lacek and features an entire crew of West Virginia natives.

