‘We haven’t given up hope’ | Officials provide details following deadly building collapse

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - “This remains a rescue operation,” said Martin County Judge Executive, Lon Lafferty on Wednesday during a press conference regarding a deadly building collapse at an idled coal production plant.

Lafferty said on Wednesday that crews have not given up hope on finding the second worker believed to still be trapped underneath multiple floors of concrete and steel.

The news conference was held following the news on Wednesday morning that one of the trapped workers that crews had managed to make contact with had passed away.

The collapse at an 11-story tall coal sorting structure near Middlefork Wolfe Creek Road was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Early Wednesday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency as crews continued to search for the trapped workers.

Officials say both workers were from Pike County, Kentucky.

Family of the deceased worker have been notified, but officials have not released a name.

Sheriff Kirk explained that the coal preparation plant had been idle for some time.

He said the two workers were salvaging the plant, taking some machinery out of it when it collapsed.

The sheriff said, to the best of investigators’ knowledge, the workers were on the bottom floor when the collapse happened.

Agencies from all across the State of Kentucky have responded to assist in the rescue operation.

Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation plant. (Ben Wheeler)

“The rescue attempts that are going on and went on last night, those rescuers’ lives are in danger as we speak. They are going into a very unstable structure in efforts to save lives,” said Director of Kentucky Emergency Management, Jeremy Slinker.

Special Operations Battalion Chief Chris Ward with the Lexington Fire Department, who is a part of the rescue team, said crews deployed a search dog into the rubble at about 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Chief Ward said while a few ‘hits’ were made that matched eye witness reports about where a trapped worker may be located, no official discoveries have been reported.

“We are trying to search all the voids with cameras and are using listening devices,” said Ward. “Just trying to see if we can get any, any idea of where that individual might be - but at this time we have not located anything.”

“We are currently running a third dog through and I haven’t heard what the outcome of that is but it was a cadaver dog,” said Ward.

Gov. Beshear announced the State of Emergency on social media.

“I have signed an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency in Martin County following the collapse of a coal preparation plant. Two workers are trapped inside and a number of teams are working to rescue these individuals. The Order mobilizes state resources to help.”

“The order mobilizes state resources to help. Kentucky, please join Britainy and me in praying for their safety and for the brave teams working to rescue them,” said Gov. Beshear on Wednesday.

The American Red Cross is providing canteen services for first responders on scene.

A warming station is being opened for the families of the two men who became trapped under the collapsed structure at Buck Branch Church in Pilgrim, Kentucky. Donations are also being accepted at the church for the families.

The workplace fatality in Martin County was reported to the Kentucky Division of Occupational Safety and Health Compliance. An inspection has been opened with Lexington Coal Company LLC, which had contracted with Skeens Enterprises LLC for site demolition and salvage operations.

A Compliance Safety and Health Officer (CSHO) is currently onsite. The CSHO works in collaboration with first responders and other agencies. The investigation is in the preliminary stage and can take up to six months to complete.

