Victor man facing felony charges after hitting pedestrian with a vehicle

Jason Crist
Jason Crist(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
VICTOR, W.Va. (WVVA) - Jason Crist, 50, of Victor, is facing felony charges in Fayette County after hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle.

According to Fayette County Deputy Shannon Morris, deputies received notification on September 28 of a male pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle on Saturday Road in Victor.

The victim was transported to a hospital for his injuries.

Detectives were called in to investigate the incident, and they determined that the victim and Crist had been involved in a verbal altercation over the phone. during the arguments, both men had referenced having physical altercation.

It was determined that Crist traveled to the victim’s residence in his vehicle where the victim was struck resulting in serious bodily injuries.

Crist is charged with felony offenses of Attempting to Commit a Felony and Malicious Assault. He was arraigned by a Fayette County magistrate where he posted a $75,000 bond.

Crist will now await further court proceedings.

