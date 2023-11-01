US Marshals capture wanted Greenbrier County man

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia Cop United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force has captured Travis Devonte Fernatt.

He was taken into custody by U.S Marshals on Beech Street in Ronceverte, Greenbrier County, WV on Tuesday at approximately 11 p.m.

On Saturday, October 28, 2023, a Greenbrier County Deputy Sheriff attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a pickup truck for a traffic stop on Russellville Road in Greenbrier County. The truck refused to stop and drove away from the deputy. The passenger of the truck, who was identified as Fernatt, fired shots at two sheriff’s deputies behind him. The driver and Fernatt got out of the truck and ran into the woods in the Bellburn area.

Fernatt, 25, of Crichton, was wanted for two counts of Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Presentation of a Firearm During the Commission of Felony, and a Circuit Court Capias.

Fernatt is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail.

