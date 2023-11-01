Tazewell Sheriff’s Office uses costume contest to fundraise for Project Lifesaver

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -Costumes are a big part of Halloween tradition across the country. But locally, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is using Halloween Costumes to help protect people.

They hold an annual costume contest at the Tazewell County Courthouse and let the community vote for their favorites by giving a donation. Many of the offices in the courthouse get involved and have group theming. But this isn’t just for fun, however. The funds raised here go to support Project Lifesaver: a program designed to help those who are prone to wandering, including children, the elderly, and those with cognitive disabilities. Using a small bracelet, they’re able to track these vulnerable people within a three-mile radius. However, the Sheriff says they rely on fundraisers like this one to allow them to continue to give these away for free and change the batteries monthly.

“We’ve had Project Lifesaver now for about eight years, and in our area with the mountains and the woods, it’s very easy for someone to wander off...” says Sheriff Brian Hieatt, from the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, “...These are very important donations for us to keep the Project Lifesaver program going from year to year and keep funding it and let people have the bracelets... Some people may not be able to afford them, so we’ve been very blessed and fortunate that we’ve been able to provide this for free through the years.”

If you missed the contest but would still like to support Project Lifesaver in Tazewell County, the Sheriff’s Office is selling Christmas ornaments to raise money. If you’d like to buy one of these, you can stop buy the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office to check them out.

