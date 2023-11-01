Snow will be possible for some overnight; Wednesday will be wintry

Flakeage will pop up across the higher terrain
WIND CHILLS
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT
Halloween Night will be bone-chilling cold! Low temps will drop below-freezing into the 20s. Frost will be likely into Wednesday AM. A few snow showers will be possible overnight tonight, especially across our western facing slopes. While most of us won’t see anything stick, we could see a dusting -1″ at max (mainly along grassy/elevated surfaces) across elevations over 3,500 ft (namely portions of Western Greenbrier, NW Pocahontas counties).

WINDS
We’ll be windy overnight and into Wednesday; gusts at times will be over 30 MPH through midweek. Wind chills will likely be in the teens to start the day, only pushing into the upper 20s/low 30s Wednesday afternoon. High temps will be in the mid 30s-low 40s tomorrow.

TOMORROW
Wednesday night will be mainly clear and COLDER with lows in the 20s and teens.

We look cool, dry and sunny on Thursday with highs around the 50 degree mark. A warm up should then ensue into the end of the week...

STAY TUNED!

