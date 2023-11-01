Raleigh County Sheriff investigating shots fired into an apartment

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call on October 30 at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Hubbard Street.

RSCO said in a post that it was discovered that unknown person(s) had shot multiple times into an apartment, but no one was hit or injured.

Detectives with RCSO recovered several pieces evidence and are currently investigating the incident.

They ask that anyone that has information regarding this situation should contact the RCSO at 304-255-9300 or for anonymous tips contact Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP or online at www.crimestopperswv.com. Crimestoppers offers rewards for successful tips.

