October’s True Blue Athlete of the Month: Kerri-Anne Cook

Sponsored by Bluefield State University
By Josh Widman
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEAR FORK, W.Va. (WVVA) - Westside golfer, Kerri-Anne Cook is our True Blue Athlete of the Month for October.

Cook became West Virginia’s first female individual state champion earlier this month.

She intends to continue her career at the collegiate level. As of October 31st, she has narrowed down her choices to a couple of schools.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southern Regional Jail
Judge blasts state Department of Corrections in SRJ order
Coal mining death
Princeton miner’s on-job death in August ruled as accidental drowning
After the body’s discovery, Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead were apprehended about...
Couple charged after son’s decomposed body found in broken freezer
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Top 10 Plays: Week 10
Top 10 Plays: Week 10

Latest News

October’s True Blue Athlete of the Month: Kerri-Anne Cook
October’s True Blue Athlete of the Month: Kerri-Anne Cook
Top 10 Plays: Week 10
Top 10 Plays: Week 10
Top 10 Plays: Week 10
Top 10 Plays: Week 10
Concord women’s soccer blanked by Charleston Sunday
Concord women’s soccer blanked by Charleston Sunday