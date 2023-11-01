October’s True Blue Athlete of the Month: Kerri-Anne Cook

CLEAR FORK, W.Va. (WVVA) - Westside golfer, Kerri-Anne Cook is our True Blue Athlete of the Month for October.

Cook became West Virginia’s first female individual state champion earlier this month.

She intends to continue her career at the collegiate level. As of October 31st, she has narrowed down her choices to a couple of schools.

