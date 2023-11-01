Multi-day fundraiser held to support Oak Hill’s Lewis House

Lewis House fundraiser
Lewis House fundraiser(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - Fundraising efforts are underway in Fayette County.

The Friends of the Lewis House is a non-profit organization that oversees and maintains Oak Hill’s second oldest home, the Lewis House. The group hosts many fundraisers throughout the year to keep their operation afloat and this week they are holding a huge sale to continue those efforts.

From books to decor, music records to clothing, personal care and more-- WVVA spoke to organizers to get a taste of what’s for sale.

“Anything you can think of,” shared Jenny Cracraft, House Chairman for the Lewis House, “electronics, electric- small appliances, just a little bit of everything...We just want to get rid of as much as we can these four days.”

The sale started on Wednesday and will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. It is being held in the downstairs portion of the Lewis House on Main Street.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southern Regional Jail
Judge blasts state Department of Corrections in SRJ order
Coal mining death
Princeton miner’s on-job death in August ruled as accidental drowning
After the body’s discovery, Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead were apprehended about...
Couple charged after son’s decomposed body found in broken freezer
WIND CHILLS
Snow will be possible for some overnight; Wednesday will be wintry
A body has been discovered on Rt. 60 near Pine Street in Shrewsbury, W.Va.
Troopers searching for vehicle of interest after man killed near road

Latest News

"A West Virginia Story" poster
“A West Virginia Story” hits the stage in Beckley
Officials provide an update on Oct. 1, 2023 following a deadly building collapse in Martin...
‘We haven’t given up hope’ | Officials provide details following deadly building collapse
Shots fired generic graphic.
Raleigh County Sheriff investigating shots fired into an apartment
Beetlejuice, Wednesdays and more are full of tricks & treats at noon
Your Tricks & Treats @ Noon