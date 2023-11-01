Multi-day fundraiser held to support Oak Hill’s Lewis House

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - Fundraising efforts are underway in Fayette County.

The Friends of the Lewis House is a non-profit organization that oversees and maintains Oak Hill’s second oldest home, the Lewis House. The group hosts many fundraisers throughout the year to keep their operation afloat and this week they are holding a huge sale to continue those efforts.

From books to decor, music records to clothing, personal care and more-- WVVA spoke to organizers to get a taste of what’s for sale.

“Anything you can think of,” shared Jenny Cracraft, House Chairman for the Lewis House, “electronics, electric- small appliances, just a little bit of everything...We just want to get rid of as much as we can these four days.”

The sale started on Wednesday and will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. It is being held in the downstairs portion of the Lewis House on Main Street.

