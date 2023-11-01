James Monroe High Model UN Team qualifies for Harvard’s Model UN debate

JMHS Model UN Team
JMHS Model UN Team(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 1, 2023
MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Students with the James Monroe High School Model UN Team traveled to Atlanta, Georgia on October 8 through 11 to participate in the Georgia Tech Model United Nations (GTMUN) Conference.

The eleven team members joined over 1,000 other students from over 40 high schools across the country to debate topics such as maternal health, economic sanctions, proliferation of nuclear weapons, genetically modified organisms, artificial intelligence, protection of historical and cultural monuments, and the impact of ecotourism on local economies.

The JMHS debaters represented the Syrian Arab Republic, which neighbors Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Turkey. They served on a variety of committees working on problems endemic to both Lebanon and the entire world in the following areas: Defense and Security, Economics and Finance, Social and Humanitarian, International Atomic Energy, Legal, World Health Organization, an Ad-Hoc committee, and a Plenary session with all the participating countries involved.

The students experience at this conference will pave the way for more success at the upcoming Harvard MUN program, which JMHS has qualified to attend.

The students that made the trip to the GTMUN included Shane Arthur, Abbigail Mathis, Sadie Maxey, Cole Thomas, Eli Thomas, Bryceson Whitt, Hannah Jewell, Katelin Fullen, Danni Dunbar, Rileigh Jackson, and Kiersten Nelson.

The debate competition was not funded by Georgia Tech and would not have been possible without the generosity of the Monroe County Board of Education, which approved funds from the school levy to assist with the trip. Each student was also responsible for cost sharing a portion of the trip.

