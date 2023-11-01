Hundreds gather for Mercer Monster Mash

Hundreds gather for Mercer Monster Mash
By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Oct. 31, 2023
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Hundreds of children and adults flooded Mercer Street in Princeton this Halloween night for the annual Mercer Monster Mash.

The city closed the street through the grassroots district for local business to give out candy for the trick-or-treaters.

The Princeton Public Library hosted a Ghost hunt for all ages.

Live music was performed in Dick Copeland Town Square. Which was also the setting for this year’s costume contest.

Performance pumpkin carving and fire spinning also was on the long list of entertainment at this year’s event.

