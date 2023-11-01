Drying up today, wind chill will keep us feeling colder than it is

As we start the day, much of us will be sitting in the 20s. Winds will be a little gusty throughout the day, giving us wind chill temperatures that will make it feel like we’re in the teens, and possibly even in the single digits. Make sure to grab that heavy coat, gloves, and hat to keep your skin warm. Temperatures will slowly warm up above freezing as we head into the lunchtime hour. Some of us could stay below freezing as late as 1 PM. Highs today will only be topping off in the mid to upper 30s.

Starting out with some flurries this morning. By the afternoon the sun will return. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Snow flurries will be possible for some this morning through the early afternoon. Most of the flurries will be locked to our northern counties after lunchtime. Mainly sunny skies after that as we clear up into the late afternoon. No meaningful accumulation is expected outside of our higher elevations, which could see up to about an inch. Winds will be pretty strong just about all day long, even during peak heating hours it’ll feel like we’re below freezing. Heading overnight though we have the possibility of record breaking cold. Low temperatures could drop down into the teens tonight.

Temps tonight could be record breaking with lows in the teens possible. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Starting tomorrow we’ll be seeing temperatures gradually warming up into the weekend. Eventually by Friday we’ll be back in the 60s for the high. You’ll still want to keep the sinks dripping through about Thursday night, after that overnight lows will be above freezing. Things will stay dry the rest of this week with high pressure building in. By next week things look to get a little rainy again.

