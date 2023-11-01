After a frigid start, temps will begin to warm back up on Thursday

TONIGHT (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Low temps tonight will eventually fall into the 20s and teens. Bundle up! Widespread frost will be possible too as skies will remain clear overnight-early tomorrow, and winds will be on the lighter side.

WIND GUSTS (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Winds will start to shift more out of the south tomorrow, which will allow for warmer air flow. Temps should make it into the upper 40s-low 50s Thursday afternoon, and we’ll see plenty of sun.

FUTURECAST-TOMORROW (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Low temps will dip into the low-mid 30s for most Thursday night, and we should remain fair.

TEMPS LOOKING AHEAD (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Friday and the following weekend look to bring more mild, seasonable weather with highs in the upper 50s-low 60s and plenty of sunshine. Low temps will be closer to average too, in the upper 30s-low 40s. Our next frontal system will approach us by Monday night next week...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.