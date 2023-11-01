After a frigid start, temps will begin to warm back up on Thursday
Tomorrow morning, low temps will again be well below freezing
Low temps tonight will eventually fall into the 20s and teens. Bundle up! Widespread frost will be possible too as skies will remain clear overnight-early tomorrow, and winds will be on the lighter side.
Winds will start to shift more out of the south tomorrow, which will allow for warmer air flow. Temps should make it into the upper 40s-low 50s Thursday afternoon, and we’ll see plenty of sun.
Low temps will dip into the low-mid 30s for most Thursday night, and we should remain fair.
Friday and the following weekend look to bring more mild, seasonable weather with highs in the upper 50s-low 60s and plenty of sunshine. Low temps will be closer to average too, in the upper 30s-low 40s. Our next frontal system will approach us by Monday night next week...
STAY TUNED!
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -
