Town of Pocahontas receives $140K for cemetery improvements

POCAHONTAS, Va. (WVVA) - Delegate Will Morefield and Senator Travis Hackworth announced $140K in funding from Richmond to help breathe some new life into the historic Pocahontas Cemetery. Graves date back more than a century at the burial grounds.

It’s the final resting place for miners who died in a mine explosion on March, 13 1884. 114 miners were killed in the explosion.

“The town of Pocahontas helped the United States forge the United States as a leading force and super power supplying the majority of the coal for the U.S. Navy in World War I and World War II. So we see this as an investment in preserving history,” said Morefield.

The cemetery is also a melting pot of different ethnic groups. Inside you can find gravestones representing Italians, Germans, Irish, and even Hungarians to name a few. The Town of Pocahontas is working with a cemetery preservation company from Pennsylvania.

The firm estimates the Pocahontas Cemetery may very well hold well over 15,000 people. All buried on the land that stretches more than 11 acres.

“We got to start somewhere. If we don’t start now, you can’t save things like that. When you’re dealing with 11 acres of property. Just the sheer volume and size of it and what has to be done. It’s too much for the town of Pocahontas. We’re a small town,” said Mayor Benjamin Gibson.

The $140K from Richmond is for the first of a three phase project to revitalize this graveyard. Mayor Gibson says the funding the town received will be put towards phase one, which includes clearing overgrowth and fallen trees.

“We’ve got to go through procurement and things. We’ll also be working with the department of forestry and people like that to determine what trees and things have to be done. We anticipate this summer phase one will have a lot of work done. That will give us an idea of where we’re going to be at,” said Gibson.

The restoration company overseeing the project for the town estimates the first phase of this project could take three years to complete. They also estimate the complete project, all three phases will take seven years to complete.

