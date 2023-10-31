Mainly cloudy for Halloween night, some flurries possible late

For Halloween today, we’re going to be starting out on the cold side. Some patchy fog on the roadways starting out this morning, so just take it easy on the roads. Overcast for much of the day with mainly cloudy skies as we head into the overnight hours. Most of the lighter rain will keep off to our east, leaving us mainly dry. Around trick-or-treat time we’re going to be seeing temps drop into the 30s. Around midnight we’ll also see some snowflakes moving in with a disturbance, bringing the possibility of a dusting to our upper elevations. High temperatures on Halloween are going to be pretty chilly, sitting in the mid 40s.

While we'll stay dry for most of the night, some snowflakes are possible around midnight. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

As we head overnight tonight, we’re going to see very frigid temps. Lows will be down in the 20s for a hard freeze, which has resulted in a Freeze Warning for Wyoming, McDowell, Buchanan, Tazewell, Bland, Wythe, and Giles counties tonight. This cold will end the growing season for our entire area. Make sure to be prepared to let the faucets drip overnight Tonight and the next few nights, as we’re watching the possibility for some record breaking cold again on Wednesday. Winds will be a little gusty at times as well after sunset tonight. This will bring wind chill values into the teens Wednesday morning.

A hard freeze is on the way tonight with lows down in the 20s. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Wind chills tomorrow morning are going to be in the teens. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Things will start to warm up as we head into the end of the week. Highs will be in the 50s Thursday and Friday, and by the weekend we’ll be back in the 60s.

