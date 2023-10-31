Local VFW to hold Christmas-themed murder mystery dinner to fundraise for veterans

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -Tuesday is Halloween, but for those who aren’t ready to give up on the scares or who want a way to transition to the Christmas season, a local event will let you do just that while helping local veterans.

This Sunday, November 5th, VFW Post 9696 in Bluefield, Virginia, will be hosting “Murder at the Ugly Christmas Sweater Party, an interactive murder mystery dinner show. All the funding raised by this performance will go to help the VFW continue their mission of helping the community and local veterans. But this won’t be a normal performance. The characters will be played by people in the audience, with each person in attendance playing a different character, one being a murderer in disguise. Michelle Carter, the organizer for the performance, says the idea came from other interactive murder mysteries, adding she wanted to bring it to Bluefield to help connect veterans with other members of the community.

“We had been to a murder mystery a few times out of the area, and there’s only been one or two in this area, so we thought, you know, just a fun way to get everybody up together, interacting with each other, both the community and the VFW,” says Carter.

Carter says they held a similar murder mystery last year but brought it back this year due to popular demand. If you would like to attend Murder at the Ugly Christmas Sweater Party, you’ll need to act fast as there are only twenty spots left. Tickets are twenty dollars, with five dollars off each ticket if you come in a group of two or more. You can buy those tickets by calling 304-320-7624. A Thanksgiving-style dinner is included in admission. Doors open at 3:30 pm on Sunday, November 5th. Ugly Christmas sweaters are encouraged but not required.

