Judge blasts state Department of Corrections in SRJ order

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A federal magistrate court judge issued an order Monday blasting the West Virginia Department of Corrections’ (WVDCR) failure to preserve records at Southern Regional Jail that were crucial to a class action lawsuit brought on behalf of inmates.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Omar J. Aboulhosn granted “default judgment” sanctions sought by the plaintiffs and also recommended the U.S. Attorney’s Office consider a federal investigation of the WVDCR.

Plaintiff Michael D. Rose and others filed the lawsuit in August 2022 , complaining of “unconstitutional conditions of overcrowding, understaffing and deferred maintenance” at SRJ.

However, records at SJR relevant to the case were not presented after numerous motions to compel their presentations to plaintiffs. Representatives of SJR said many records had been inadvertently destroyed and the failure to preserve them was a “regrettable oversight.”

Aboulhosn said in the order the defendants’ failure to preserve requested documents was the result of “simply playing games, but at worst, they have been dishonest with the Court, and with opposing counsel.”

An evidentiary hearing was held on Oct. 2 regarding the plaintiff’s motion for those named in the lawsuit, including Jeff Sandy, former Cabinet Secretary for the state Department of Homeland Security, to be compelled to “respond fully and adequately to discovery and to deem requests for admission admitted, and sanctions.”

In today’s order, Aboulhosn granted that motion to “Compel Defendants Jeff Sandy and Brad Douglas [Executive Officer for WVDCR], to Respond Fully and Adequately to Discovery and to Deem Requests for Admission Admitted, and Sanctions (ECF No. 600) and GRANTS their Motion for a Finding of Spoliation and for Sanctions Against Defendants Jeff Sandy, Brad Douglas, Betsy Jividen [former DCR commissioner], and William Marshall, III [current DCR Commissioner].”

Plaintiffs can also seek costs of attorney fees.

“In spite of this Court’s repeated intervention in fairly straightforward discovery matters, these Defendants’ efforts did not just fall far short from the Court’s and even Counsel’s expectations – they have ushered in a dereliction of duty that the undersigned has determined to be a defining characteristic of these Defendants’ discovery practices,” Aboulhosn said in the order.

Not only that, Aboulhosn said the missing and destroyed evidence “demonstrates the Defendants were aware that the conditions at SRJ presented a substantial risk of harm to the Plaintiffs, and that an adverse inference be given that the missing or destroyed evidence would have been favorable to the Plaintiffs is warranted” and he “refuses to ignore the Defendants’ willful blindness, or to put more succinctly, their intentional failure to preserve evidence they were obligated to preserve.”

The recommendations made by Aboulhosn will now be forwarded to U.S. District Judge Frank Volk.

Aboulhosn also said that because he “found that paper records of grievances and investigations were intentionally destroyed at SRJ, the Clerk is further requested to distribute a certified copy of this Order and Proposed Findings and Recommendation to the United States Attorney to consider whether an investigation of the WVDCR is warranted…”

