Experts give Halloween health & safety tips for trick-or-treaters

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Halloween is right around the corner and with it, trick-or-treating. And while taking candy from strangers might be fun, there are dangers that you may want to take into consideration.

If you have kids, there are steps you can take to make sure they stay safe and healthy while trick-or-treating. The Tazewell Sheriff’s Office says Trick-or-treaters should stick to well-lit neighborhoods and never enter a stranger’s home. Sticking together is also a good strategy.

“Be safe. Don’t let your child go by themselves. Especially if they’re younger. Kind of keep a group together... for the visibility’s sake and also for the safety aspect,” says Lt. Jonathan Hankins from the Tazewell Sheriff’s Office.

A big part of trick-or-treating is the costumes. But costumes should be visible to motorists and should allow kids to see any potential dangers in their path.

“We also recommend letting the children have costumes that you can see out of like the masks, make sure they have good visibility through the masks. Or, you know, paint sometimes is a better option. That way... their vision’s not obstructed by the mask,” says Lt. Hankins.

Lieutenant Hankins says parents should also check their children’s candy to make sure there is no tampering. But it doesn’t take foul play to make candy dangerous. The Virginia Department of Health says parents of children with allergies should check the candy before it is consumed and avoid homemade food items.

“We can all remember being a kid and going out on Halloween, and the temptation to eat the candy as soon as you get it is overwhelming, so it’s not uncommon for a kid to sneak a piece of candy or two when their parents aren’t looking before they’ve had a chance to review it. You know, a lot of times providing a healthy snack before they go trick-or-treating can help reduce that urge,” says Daniel Hunsucker, Populations Health Coordinator at the VDH for the Lenowisco and Cumberland Plateau Health Districts.

But candy can make any kid sick if it’s eaten all at once. Hunsucker suggests parents separate the collected candy into baggies to help prevent overeating.

“As with all things, especially when it comes to sweets and sugar, it’s important to take it in moderation... try to limit yourself to a few pieces a day, maybe a few pieces as an after-dinner snack, and space out the Halloween candy, don’t binge on it all at once,” says Hunsucker.

And with this year’s dropping Halloween temperatures, Hunsucker encourages wearing extra layers under your costume and putting heat packets in pockets to keep warm.

If you’re not participating in Halloween, Lieutenant Hankins says you can still do your part to keep kids safe. While traveling on the roads, slow down to prevent collisions with kids darting from house to house. You could also consider getting an earlier start on your travels to make sure there’s enough sunlight to see where the kids are.

