Employees at RGH “mask up” for Halloween

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Employees at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley went all out for All Hallows’ Eve.

On Tuesday, the hospital held multiple contests for staff- both morning and midnight crew- to take part in. This included a pumpkin decorating contest, a scarecrow decorating contest, and a costume contest, all of which were held in the main floor cafeteria.

Judges helped pick three winners for each category who were awarded with trophies. Hospital administration says the event was a way for every department in the facility to take a break from their hectic schedules and workloads to have some Halloween fun.

