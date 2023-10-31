Employees at RGH “mask up” for Halloween

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Employees at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley went all out for All Hallows’ Eve.

On Tuesday, the hospital held multiple contests for staff- both morning and midnight crew- to take part in. This included a pumpkin decorating contest, a scarecrow decorating contest, and a costume contest, all of which were held in the main floor cafeteria.

Judges helped pick three winners for each category who were awarded with trophies. Hospital administration says the event was a way for every department in the facility to take a break from their hectic schedules and workloads to have some Halloween fun.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher R. Finley
Princeton miner’s on-job death in August ruled as accidental drowning
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Armed and Dangerous suspect on the run
Armed and dangerous fugitive on the run in Greenbrier County
Bluefield Area Transit bus
Former BAT driver sees DUI charge dropped

Latest News

Altruist Realty Group presents $3,000 check to United Way of Southern West Virginia
Altruist Realty helps fund 60 mammograms for those underinsured and uninsured
World War II Aubrey Allen is turning 100
Beckley VAMC asks for birthday cards for World War II veteran turning 100
WVVA News at 5
Judge blasts state Department of Corrections in SRJ order
Myrtle Beach man facing felony charges in Fayette County
Myrtle Beach man facing felony charges in Fayette County