Drive Smart VA simulates unsafe driving at Narrows High School

Students could experience driving distracted or under the influence using VR and special goggles.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT
NARROWS, Va. (WVVA) -Halloween might be a time for fictional scares like vampires and zombies, but over in Giles County on Tuesday, students at Narrows High School got to see some real-life scares using simulated emergency situations.

Drive Smart Virginia is a nonprofit that seeks to prevent traffic fatalities by educating drivers. One way they do this is by simulating unsafe driving conditions. Using a virtual reality headset attached to a real truck, they showed students how distracted driving can send them into a tree and an early grave. They also had goggles to represent various impairments and had the students try to complete activities while under the goggles’ influence. Drive Smart Virginia says using a visual demonstration like this can really connect with the students and may potentially save their lives.

“...We ask them to... complete a... post-experience survey, and what we found is that they find that the hands-on experience is really that piece that they’ve been missing. They need to be able to see and experience what happens and what the consequences are if they’re impaired or distracted while driving,” says Ben Bruce, Strategic Partnership Manager for Drive Smart Virginia.

Members of the Giles County Sheriff Office partnered with Drive Safe Virginia to demonstrate how they perform a field sobriety test for extra realism. And to show situations where a crash results in injury, Carilion Healthcare were there as well with fake blood and wounds to show the students how to stop people from bleeding out. Despite the morbid subject matter, students we talked to say they had fun while learning – and would recommend this style of education to other schools wanting to teach safe driving.

“It’s a really cool way to educate... drivers or people who are beginning to drive...” says Kennedy Shepard, a NHS student

“...Because I don’t think a lot of kids understand how dangerous it is to drive drunk or anything under any sort of impairment,” says Iana Graham.

“You know, as high schoolers, we’re going to experience some of this stuff in the future. Maybe even now... So, I think it’s smart that they’re doing this,” says Brock Bowman.

The students encourage those thinking about driving distracted or under the influence to change their minds and think about how a crash could impact their lives.

Bruce says Drive Smart Virginia takes their demonstration to around 30 schools a year. He says the DMV encouraged them to reach rural communities with this message because of the large number of driving fatalities in these areas. The DMV says an average of 2.8 lives were lost every day in Virginia last year because of traffic crashes.

