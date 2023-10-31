Bluefield Beavers discuss Welch, WV native & author coming to inspire students and community at large

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Welch, West Virginia native and author Jeanette Walls is coming to the home of the Bluefield Beavers.

The best-selling author of three books including the Glass Castle will be speaking on the aforementioned book and her own personal journey.

Arionna Dowell, Caliyn Hubbard & Anabelle Collins--current Bluefield Beavers and students in Mrs. Shawn Williams English course stopped by to discuss what they are looking forward to and why our community should come out to support.

And the community is invited to attend this event on November 8, 2023 at 10 AM at 535 West Cumberland Road in Bluefield, WV.

Tickets are $20 for balcony seating and each ticket guarantees a signed copy from the author.

