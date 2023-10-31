Beckley VAMC asks for birthday cards for World War II veteran turning 100

World War II Aubrey Allen is turning 100
World War II Aubrey Allen is turning 100(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley VA Medical Center needs your help celebrating a World War II veteran as he turns 100.

Mr. Aubrey Allen will reach that milestone on December 9, 2023. Allen served from 1942 to 1949 in the United States Army Air Corps as a paratrooper. After his deployment to Germany, he settled down in Oak Hill, where he still lives today with his family.

To celebrate and support Mr. Allen, the VA is currently collecting birthday cards to give to him on the big day.

In the past, the Beckley VAMC has collected birthday cards for veterans turning 100 and has received cards from all over the world. Those at the hospital say this can go a long way in making those service members feel loved.

“I think the outpouring of love and support is just gonna reinforce their health, their mental state, and I think it’s also really important for the family, the caregivers surrounding them who ensure that they’re living a quality, healthy life as they get up in age,” shared Sara Yoke Public Affairs Officer for the Beckley VAMC.

Cards for Mr. Allen can be sent to the following address:

Attn: PAO Sara Yoke

200 Veterans Ave,

Beckley, WV 25801

