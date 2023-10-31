Altruist Realty helps fund 60 mammograms for those underinsured and uninsured

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Altruist Realty Group in Beckley has partnered with the United Way of Southern West Virginia and Beckley Area Medical Hospital to provide free mammograms to those in need.

On Tuesday, October 31, the last day of Breast Cancer Awareness month, the Altruist Realty team shared the results of their month-long fundraiser. Throughout October, agents at the Altruist office have been giving portions of their sale commissions toward an initiative that will provide underinsured and uninsured women with free breast cancer screenings.

The group presented a $3,000 check to the United Way on Tuesday, which will pay for 60 mammograms through Beckley ARH, which has agreed to extend its discount through the end of the year.

“The important thing was a lot of people do this just for October,” shared David Chinn, who owns Altruist Realty Group with his wife, Cyndie. “We want to take it past October. We wanted to collect the money in October to take it into the New Year.”

Beckley Health Right, which operates under the United Way of Southern West Virginia, will be responsible for identifying those in the region who qualify for these free mammograms.

Those at the United Way tell WVVA they are happy to help provide this vital service to women in need.

