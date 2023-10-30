ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd to bring tour to Charleston

The concert at the Charleston Coliseum is set to take place on March 30, 2024.
The concert at the Charleston Coliseum is set to take place on March 30, 2024.
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced new dates for their joint Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour, including a stop in Charleston.

The bands announced 36 additional appearances for the tour which kicks off in Savannah, GA on Friday, March 8.

The concert at the Charleston Coliseum is set to take place on March 30, 2024.

The artist pre-sale begins on Tuesday, October 31 at 10 a.m., and will be available until 10 p.m. on Thursday, November 2. The public on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 3.

