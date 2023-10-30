Search continues for missing fugitive in Greenbrier County


The search continues in Greenbrier County for a fugitive believed to be armed and dangerous.
By Annie Moore
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The search continued in Greenbrier County on Monday for a fugitive believed to be armed and dangerous. Police have still not been able to locate Travis Fernatt, 25, of Crichton, W.Va.

According to Sheriff Bruce Sloan, two deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Fernatt on Russellville Road around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday. He said the driver fled from the deputies, initiating a chase that went all the way to the Bellburn area of the county. At that point, the sheriff said Fernatt abandoned the vehicle and fled into a nearby wooded area.

As of Monday afternoon, the sheriff said the fugitive had not been spotted again in that area. At this time, he is asking nearby residents to maintain vigilance, keeping house and car doors locked.

Anyone who spots Fernatt is urged to steer clear as he is expected to be armed and dangerous. Instead, members of the public may contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Dept. at (304) 647-6634.

