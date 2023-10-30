“Scare Away Breast Cancer Walk/Run” returns for second year

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -October is breast cancer awareness month but, of course, we are nearing Halloween as well. On Sunday, a run at the Princeton Senior High School track combined the two.

The “Scare Away Breast Cancer Walk and Run” is a charity event hosted by Solutions Real Estate: Christy Wood Team that hoped to raise breast cancer awareness and promote early detection. Kids were encouraged to wear costumes as well. The run’s organizer, Christy Wood, was first inspired to hold the run last year after a cancer diagnosis in her own family. Since then, the run has grown, earning more than $10,000 this year: that’s a five-thousand-dollar increase since the last time. There was also a silent auction and chili and corn muffin meals for sale to raise additional money. The organizer says the funds raised couldn’t be more important. One hundred percent of the funding goes to the Princeton Community Hospital Cancer Care to help the women in a variety of ways, including getting them wigs.

“...Wigs are almost a thousand dollars – two thousand dollars some. So, the money goes toward these people being able to have hair. None of us understand what it’s like to lose our hair. None of us. And we want to offer something to where they feel themselves during their treatment,” says Wood.

Woods stresses the importance of regular and early detection for breast cancer, especially mammograms, adding that even women in their 20s should be getting checked. It could potentially save your life.

