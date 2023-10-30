Renovations on Monroe County Courthouse to begin soon

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The upstairs portion of the Monroe County Courthouse has been closed for six years, the 2017 closure comes due to issues with mold that also affected the basement. Forcing court proceedings to be held in Summers County.

Last year Governor Jim Justice presented the county with a five million dollar check to help renovate the building. The process has been slowed due to needed changes in blueprints for security and historical reasons. Now two bids have finally been evaluated by the county commission.

“Both bids come in just a shade over seven million. We’ve eliminated as much as we can to still try and do the project. DCI Shires was the lowest bidder. We’re working now with our architect to get a contract signed and move forward with construction,” said Monroe County Commissioner Kevin Galford.

Galford says the estimate is above their budget but he thinks they can cut down the costs more. He says it’s likely they’ll have to borrow money to make it work. Adding that their main goal is to get the court room up and running first and then work on the other parts of the courthouse.

“We just took some little stuff away. Stuff that really wasn’t important. Downgraded some stuff trying to get it within our budget we could afford. Some of it we may be able to put back once we get started with the project we don’t know yet,” said Galford.

Galford says the commission is currently in discussion with E.T. Boggess Architect, Inc. and DCI Shires to discuss a contract for the building’s renovations. He expects an agreement to be reached in the coming weeks. Adding that once work begins on the courthouse it’s estimated to take 410 days to complete.

Side elevation rendering of the renovated Monroe County Courthouse (E.T. Boggess Architect, Inc.)

