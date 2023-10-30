Princeton miner’s on-job death in August ruled as accidental drowning

Christopher R. Finley
Christopher R. Finley(Cravens-Shires Funeral Home)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVVA) - A Princeton man’s death in a McDowell County mine in August has been ruled an accidental drowning.

The initial report on the death of Christopher R. Finley, 39, indicated “medical related issues as the cause of death,” according to a report from the Mine, Health and Safety Administration (MSHA).

“However, on September 26, 2023, MSHA received the death certificate which states cause of death is drowning. After further investigation and review, MSHA has decided that this death should be charged to the mining industry,” the report said.

The incident happened at the Twin State Mining Inc. mine no. 3, an underground mine near Gary.

Finley, a section foreman, was installing hose for a “dewatering pump” when he was found lying in about 8 inches of water and mud on the mine floor,” MSHA’s preliminary report said.

Finley had 15 years total experience in the mining industry.

(Where Finley was found)

Location where Finley was found in the mine.
Location where Finley was found in the mine.(MSHA)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed and Dangerous suspect on the run
Armed and dangerous fugitive on the run in Greenbrier County
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
“Spooktacular”: Bramwell begins newest celebration for all ages
“Spooktacular”: Bramwell begins newest celebration for all ages
RAIN LIKELY ON MONDAY
We’ll be wet and windy at times to start the work week; a big cool-down will follow
Bluefield WV veteran celebrates 100th birthday with his church and family
Bluefield WV veteran celebrates 100th birthday with his church and family

Latest News

The search continues in Greenbrier County for a fugitive believed to be armed and dangerous.
Search continues for missing fugitive in Greenbrier County
Mark Moorehead
Mrytle Beach man facing felony charges in Fayette County
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
‘I love you all’: Mary Lou Retton releases statement after being in ICU
McDowell County Sheriff seeking public help identifying break-in suspect
McDowell County Sheriff seeking public help identifying break-in suspect