Mrytle Beach man facing felony charges in Fayette County

Mark Moorehead
Mark Moorehead(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Myrtle Beach man is facing felony arson charges in Fayette County following a fire at an abandoned trailer.

According to Fayette County Sheriff mike Fridley, deputies and fire service responded to Horseshoe Creek Road in the area of Victor at approximately 7:30 p.m. on October 29 for a suspected arson of an abandoned trailer.

The complainant was able to give dispatchers an individual’s name who was seen leaving the area of the trailer just before it was engulfed in flames, and that individual matched the information from a BOLO received from Jackson County for a male with active warrants who had made threats to commit suicide by cops.

Mark D. Moorehead, 55 of Myrtle Beach, was located and taken into custody without incident and fire personnel were able to extinguish the flames.

Deputies were able to take a mirandized statement Moorehead who admitted setting the fire, as it was his childhood home and had ill feelings for it.

Moorehead has been charged with first degree felony arson, and he was also processed for his active warrant for domestic assault from Jackson County.

Moorehead was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

