McDowell County Sheriff seeking public help identifying break-in suspect

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE: There are now individuals in custody for the burglary of Newberry’s food and fuel.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in getting information about a breaking and entering that occurred Sunday at 11:32 p.m. at Newberry’s Food and Fuel.

They ask that if you have any information, you contact them at 304-436-8523. All tips may remain anonymous.

The car believed to be involved in the break in is pictured below:

