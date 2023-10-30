It will feel more like Winter than Fall as we close out October

TONIGHT (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Temps will drop into the 30s overnight tonight as a cold front continues to shift to the east. We’ll see some lingering clouds, spotty rain, and few possible snowflakes across the highest terrain into Tuesday AM.

HALLOWEEN PLANNER

Halloween is looking chilly this year! We’ll see lingering clouds and highs only in the 40s on Tuesday. Isolated showers/occasional snowflakes will be possible as well. Bundle up! We’ll see more spotty snow/drizzle Halloween night-early Wednesday AM. Low temps Halloween night will fall into the 20s, challenging records for many for the date. A few light snow showers will be possible across the higher terrain into early Wed. Most won’t see any accumulation, but a dusting could be possible at elevations above 3,500 ft or so (western Greenbrier/NW Pocahontas counties).

WVVA WEATHER

Wednesday will be even colder, but we gradually dry out throughout the day. Highs will only be in the 30s Wednesday afternoon, and Wednesday night, low temps will fall into the 20s and teens.

FROST/FREEZE FORECAST

Into late week, we finally look to see more sun and we will become seasonable again...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)

