‘It was a freak accident’: Hopewell mother unintentionally shot by teenage son

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - In Hopewell, the community is mourning the loss of a mother unintentionally shot by her son.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, Hopewell Police were called to the 2000 block of Danville Street just before 3:30 p.m. and found 46-year-old Dawn Mason shot and killed.

Hopewell Police say Mason’s death was an accident.

Officers arrested her son, 19-year-old Benjamin Tyler Mason, in connection with the incident. He was charged with misdemeanor Reckless Handling of a Firearm and taken to Riverside Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Those close to the family say there’s no doubt in their mind it was all a tragic mishap.

Police would not say why the shooting was ruled accidental.

“I was shocked because at first I was like, ‘Well, what hospital is she at?’ He said, ‘She’s not, she’s passed.’ I just started screaming,” longtime family friend Sarah Craig said.

Craig has known the Mason family for years.

She says she met Dawn Mason as a patient at the Hopewell Dialysis Center. After entering stage 3 renal failure, she says Dawn Mason was her guiding light through her diagnosis.

“She loved everybody, especially her children,” Craig said.

Craig says Dawn Mason was a mother of three. Her oldest, 19-year-old Benjamin, now sits behind bars for something Craig says was a freak accident.

“It was about 4:30. Ben called me; he was at the police station, and he was just crying and shaken up so bad,” Craig said. “He had told me what had happened and that his mom was passed, and he just didn’t know what to do.”

Craig says he told her he had bought a new gun and was wiping it down and checking out its features when it accidentally discharged.

“It was just a freak accident. It just went off and shot straight through the house,” she said. “He was in one end, and she was in another.”

Craig says she is devastated by the loss of her friend and the nature of the situation.

“Sadness, sorrow, it’s just a horrible situation for Ben to have to go through,” Craig said. “He’s such a young adult. He does not deserve this, and he’s a good kid.”

Mason is due in court Tuesday at 9 a.m. for an advisement hearing.

Craig says they are hoping he will be granted bond.

“I just told him that his mom would not want him to dwell on this or blame himself because she would know it was an accident, and all she ever wanted was for him to help protect their house,” Craig said.

A funeral service honoring the life of Dawn Mason is set to be held Friday, Nov. 3.

