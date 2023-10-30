‘I love you all’: Mary Lou Retton releases statement after being in ICU

America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the Women's Gymnastics event at the Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California, USA on August 5, 1984.(AP Photo)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Olympic gymnast and West Virginia native Mary Lou Retton is continuing to recover after being admitted to the ICU earlier this month.

Retton posted an update on her health on social media Monday.

In an Instagram post, Retton says she is continuing to recover and staying very positive.

Retton went on to say that she is overwhelmed with the love and support from the world as she fights, adding that she is forever grateful.

She ended the update by saying, “I love you all.”

Retton’s family revealed the former Olympian’s battle with a rare form of pneumonia earlier this month.

Prior Coverage: Mary Lou Retton ‘fighting for her life’ in ICU, daughter says

They had also created a page on the fundraising site spotfund, noting that Retton did not have health insurance. It raised more than $450,000.

The Fairmont native made history during the 1984 Summer Olympics when she won the all-around gold medal in gymnastics, becoming the first American woman to accomplish the feat.

Retton also won two silver medals and two bronze medals during the Olympics.

