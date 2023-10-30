Former BAT driver sees DUI charge dropped

Bluefield Area Transit bus
Bluefield Area Transit bus
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A driving under the influence (DUI) charge against a former Bluefield Area Transit (BAT) driver was recently dropped in Magistrate Court.

Yolanda Elliott, however, did plead guilty to running a red light when she was behind the wheel of a bus.

The incident happened in October 2022 when a Bluefield Police officer saw a bus travel through a red light.

According to police, Elliott was showing signs of intoxication and was charged with DUI with a CDL permit and failure to obey a traffic light, subsequently losing her job at BAT.

Elliott said she was taking medication at the time, Ambien and Percocet.

Mercer County Prosecuting Brian Cochran said the DUI charge was eventually dismissed.

“This matter was handled in our magistrate court,” Cochran said. “I have reviewed the file. The police officer clearly had probable cause for the DUI arrest, but subsequent blood test and a review of all of the evidence did not, in my office’s opinion, yield enough evidence to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Therefore, the DUI charge was dismissed and she pled to the red light violation.”

