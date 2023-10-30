In Focus : Veterans Day in the Two Virginias

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On this Sunday’s edition of In Focus out host Taylor Hankins is covering two Veteran’s Day events in the two Virginia’s.

We sit down with organizers from Princeton’s Veteran’s Stand Down Breakfast and Tazewell’s Veterans’ Parade to discuss the logistics of their events as well as why it is important to honor those that have served our county.

Learn more about the Stand Down Breakfast here.

Learn more about the Tazewell Veteran’s Parade here.

For more veterans events in our area visit WVVA’s Community Calendar.

